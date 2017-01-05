St. Louis Blues Morning Links: Hurricane In The Midwest

Good morning Blues fans! It’s time for another game to come upon us tonight as the Blues take on the Carolina Hurricanes in their first post-Winter Classic clash.

We knew it would come eventually. We could not bask in that win over Chicago in the Winter Classic forever. It is time for the St. Louis Blues to focus on the rest of the season.

They will do just that, hopefully, with a game tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. It will be the first time these two teams meet in the 2016-17 season.

The Blues and Hurricanes split the difference last year. Carolina won in St. Louis 4-1 and the Blues took the game in Carolina by the final of 5-2.

The two teams come in with records that aren’t terribly dissimilar, but seem headed toward different fates. Carolina comes in at 16-14-7 with 39 points. The Blues have 45 points and a record of 20-13-5.

Both teams have negative goal differentials. St. Louis is at -3 having scored 108 but allowed 111. Carolina is at -6 after scoring 95 but allowing 101.

The big difference is the standings. The Blues, despite their troubles, are in third in the division. They are six points ahead of their nearest division competitor and six points back of Chicago (five from Minnesota).

Carolina, on the other hand, is out of the playoff mix right now. They trail the last divisional playoff spot by five and the last wild card team by six.

The Hurricanes are poor on the road and have lost two in a row. That all sets up for a Blues win at home.

We have seen how those sorts of assumptions have worked out in the past though. Dallas was not scoring until they played the Blues. The Islanders are one spot above last and defeated St. Louis.

The Blues are going to need to take this game. It will not be handed to them.

If St. Louis plays even 75% of the game we saw in the Winter Classic, a win should be expected. Whether they do that or revert backward is up to them.

Here are your St. Louis Blues Morning Links to get your day started off right.

We’ve been hammering you over the head with Winter Classic stories and references. It’s not going to stop yet. Even the hockey desert known as ESPN is recognizing the tremendous support Blues fans showed. So much is their recognition that there is a claim we deserve even more. (ESPN)

By now most of you know that Ty Rattie was claimed off waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes. There is a decent chance he will be in the lineup tonight. The Blues know they will be facing a motivated player if that is the case. (STLToday)

In case you missed it, we used our page to discuss the Rattie issue yesterday. My biggest takeaway is that it ended in the best scenario for all parties involved, assuming no trade was on the horizon. (Bleedin’ Blue)

The Blues have presented their case for state funding for upgrades to the Scottrade (likely to be named something else soon) Center. Now we know, at least in part, where the funding would be coming from. The Blues are pressing the button of losing future revenue for the city. (KRCU)

Hockey really is a fraternity and it is felt any time they lose one of their own. Yesterday, the Boston Bruins lost the one man who had served in all three phases of the game for the team – player, coach and GM. (ESPN)

The United States kept their championship aspirations alive at the World Juniors. It was not a comfortable win, but a shootout victory brought back memories of former Blue TJ Oshie’s own shootout heroics. (NHL)

