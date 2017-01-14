St. Louis Blues Morning Links: Gone Fishin’

Good morning Blues fans! It’s high time we see this losing stuff stop and have a good game. It won’t be easy, but I think it might happen.

The St. Louis Blues take on the San Jose Sharks tonight and are hoping for a good turnaround after some of the nonsense we have seen lately. It will be a tough ask for them to win though.

The Blues are 4-6 against San Jose the last two seasons. That includes a 3-6 mark last season, going 0-2 in the Shark Tank during the regular season.

Now the Blues are trying to right the ship and get a feel good win against a team they typically struggle with. The Blues did beat the Sharks earlier this season 3-2, but that seems long ago even though it was just in November.

The Blues had also beaten Los Angeles back then and then got creamed just a couple days ago. The problem is not just playing San Jose, but the juxtaposition of what the Blues need vs. what they are likely to get.

The Blues need a feel good win. They need to score a bunch of goals, get some good defending/goaltending and have it easy.

That just is not going to happen against the Sharks.

Goals are hard to come by. San Jose has given up the second fewest goals in the conference and only the fourth fewest in the entire NHL.

Good goaltending and defending is not what the Blues do these days. Carter Hutton is going to be in net tonight and regardless of wins or losses he has a save percentage under .900 in four of his last five games. The Blues have given up five goals in their last two games as well.

An easy game just doesn’t happen. I suppose you could count the 6-3 win over Philadelphia at the end of December, but even then the game was not easy. The Blues just did a lot of scoring there.

Then there is the question of what we want as fans. When we were in the heat of the moment during the clash with the Kings, we all said they need to keep losing to force a change.

Do we really want that? I want this team to win and if change will precipitate that, then fine. I’d really rather this current group get it done, but that seems unlikely, so we are stuck in limbo.

The guys have to get the job done. Play for whoever makes them play better, whether that be yourself, the coach or your goaltenders. Just do it.

How far any of us are willing to go is the main question, but the thing that unites Blues fans right now is the belief this team needs a shakeup. However, roster change might be more difficult. (STLToday)

For those of you that missed the Road to the Outdoor Classics or don’t have the time to invest in a four part series, the Blues and NHL have you covered. They put together a five minute review of the week that was during the Winter Classic. (Blues)

Despite what many want to believe, the Blues are considering all their options in goal. So, does that mean letting Jake Allen sit and think things over for a bit is a real option? (Arch Authority)

We are beyond the point of looking for excuses for the Blues’ poor play when they are bad. It can’t be explained away. Though I don’t agree with the premise, there is no arguing that over the years the Winter Classic has had an affect on teams whether they won or lost it. (STLToday)

It has nothing to do with our city, but a man named St. Louis had his jersey retired by the Tampa Bay Lightning last night. It was a tearful moment for Martin St. Louis as he spoke of his family and was honored as the first Bolt with their number in their rafters. (NHL)

In a move that is both good and bad for the Blues, the Colorado Avalanche have begun to sell. The problem is their first deal helped out the Nashville Predators. (ESPN)

Have a great day Blues fans!

