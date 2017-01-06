St. Louis Blues Morning Links: Blues Washed Out By Hurricanes

Good morning Blues fans! It is another game down and another loss to a statistically inferior team for the Blues. It’s becoming another problem on a heap of problems.

The St. Louis Blues lost to the Carolina Hurricanes last night, just in case you didn’t know. The game itself was not a catastrophe, however it continued to show the Blues’ lack of killer instinct.

Carolina is not a bad team. They are not the Coyotes or the Avalanche.

They are not a good team either. Carolina had six fewer points than the Blues entering that game and were five points out of a playoff spot. That gap has closed down to three, but the likelihood of them making the postseason remains slim.

So, the newest problem on the Blues’ mounting pile of issues is an inability to beat teams they should. Apparently they don’t have an issue playing with the big boys, but it is the guppies that pose the problem.

Yes, there are bad losses to the Rangers and Columbus. A couple losses to Chicago are sprinkled in there as well, but the majority of the team’s losses are to the bottom of the league.

The Blues have 14 losses in regulation and an additional five in OT or shootout. 11 of those 19 losses have come against teams that are not currently in a playoff spot.

Hey, I get it. I said as much yesterday. Nobody is going undefeated and you’re going to have off nights and bad games.

Still, you have to show an ability to pick up points when you are expected to. Rising to the occasion against the great teams is fantastic, but you’ll only end up in the middle of the pack if you drop points to the rest of the league.

The Blues should be better than that. I would keep saying they are better than that, but as coaches like to say, you are what you are, not what you can be.

The more these performances keep piling up, the more it appears we are going to be saying that the Blues just need to get in the playoffs. They aren’t doing themselves any favors in terms of climbing the ladder.

Here are your St. Louis Blues Morning Links to get your day started off right.

As a fan, it is frustrating when the players apparently know what is going on and are unable to fix it. We got more of that from the postgame interviews out of the players and coach Hitchcock was his usual “disappointed.” (Blues)

As most of you know, the St. Louis Blues and owner Tom Stillman threw their hat into the public financing arena (no pun intended). Now even Forbes has some comments on the situation and how it pertains to the entire state. (Forbes)

Everyone always prefaces any talk of hockey with “St. Louis will always be a baseball town, but…” While that is true, hockey is gaining its place rather quickly. Vladimir Tarasenko managed to beat out all of Cardinals nation for the MVP of St. Louis in 2016. (Arch Authority)

We may not know how many or if any St. Louis Blues will play in the NHL All-Star Game, but we do know their prospects will be. Two, in fact, Chicago Wolves and Blues prospects were selected to represent the AHL Central at their league’s All-Star festivities. (AHL)

Want your voice heard? Join the Bleedin’ Blue team!

Tage Thompson might not have featured heavily in the World Junior Championships gold medal game, but he did get on the score sheet. So did some St. Louis born players and the red, white and blue got what they had been searching for the last three years. (World Junior 2017)

The Columbus Blue Jackets failed to tie the league record for most wins in a row. Now that they fell, their coach is hoping that lone streak will not define his team this season. (ESPN)

Have a great day Blues fans!

This article originally appeared on