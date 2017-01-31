St. Louis Blues Looking For Momentum Once Again

St. Louis Blues fans, tonight we are playing the Winnipeg Jets, another Central Division rival. Some important facts for tonight.

Jake Allen will start for the St. Louis Blues tonight. It is the first time he will begin the game since they played the Washington Capitals in a 7-3 loss. “He’s like any other good player, you’ve just got to stay with it,” coach Ken Hitchcock said.

Ryan Reaves will also be moving up to the third line alongside Patrik Berglund and Robbi Fabbri. “It’s going to be fun obviously those guys know how to put the puck in the net so I’m going to try to do a little grinding down low and open some room for them and let them do their thing,” said Reaves.

As an enforcer for the Blues, Reaves is strong at finishing his checks, but I feel like he is doing much more than that now. He has 3 goals this season, one of them last week against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Blues have some key injuries right now, but not to big names. Kyle Brodziak is still out and will remain out of the lineup for at least five weeks due to an ankle injury. Robert Bortuzzo will be out of the lineup tonight, but Carl Gunnarsson will take his spot.

The AHL prodigy Ivan Barbashev will continue to work hard on the 4th line. I think its great that we finally have some more young talent such as Barbashev playing on the fourth line. He battles, is extremely competitive, stays on the puck and is great at making board battles. Hopefully, the Blues won’t look as bad as they did on Saturday against the Jets when they lost 5-3.

I find that Blues play pretty well against the Jets. One problem I see though with the whole team is that once they are down two or three goals, they play back on their heels. Just because they are down a goal or two doesn’t quite mean they are out of the game totally.

Despite playing competitively overall, the St. Louis Blues are 0-2 games with the Jets and this will be the third meeting this season. I’m glad the Blues are playing this team at home. They seem to perform well at Scottrade Center.

