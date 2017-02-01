Someone stole an autographed Gordie Howe jersey used to raise money for youth hockey rink

An autographed hockey jersey from Gordie Howe, one of the greatest players to ever lace up the skates, is quite a valuable piece of memorabilia. So, when a youth hockey rink in Asquith, Saskatchewan acquired one to raise money, they were likely thrilled.

Unfortunately, that jersey was stolen from the rink.

According to the AP, someone broke into the Asquith Community Sports Centre over the weekend and lifted the Howe jersey that was supposed to be raffled off during an annual fundraiser to support the rink. A representative from the rink said that “there were a lot of tears shed” over the theft and now, without the proceeds from the jersey raffle, some kids may not get to play hockey at the rink next year.

It’s obviously a low move to steal anything that is going to benefit children, but this crime is especially gross considering the jersey was donated by Howe’s family, who lost Gordie just last June at the age of 88.

Here’s to hoping that whoever lifted the sweater either has a change of heart or gets caught.