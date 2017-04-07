Sidney Crosby delivered a sick no-look, through-the-legs assist to set up a goal

As if you needed a reminder, Sidney Crosby can do some wonderful things with the puck on his stick.

The Penguins superstar delivered another great highlight on Thursday night in New Jersey when he dished a no-look, through-the-legs assist for a second period Connor Sheary goal. Crosby was surrounded by three Devils defenders but still managed to feed Sheary, who basically had a wide-open net to shoot at.

You can take away the eyes, but you can’t take away the vision.

👀 Pittsburgh Penguins or Harlem Globetrotters? 👀 [We cannot confirm nor deny that Sidney Crosby has eyes in the back of his head] pic.twitter.com/2EosuogciW — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 7, 2017

That was one of two apples for Crosby on the night. He moves to 88 points on the season, tying him for second place behind Connor McDavid’s league-leading 95 points.