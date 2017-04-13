Sharks beat Oilers 3-2 in overtime in Game 1 (Apr 12, 2017)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) Melker Karlsson scored at 3:22 of overtime and the San Jose Sharks came back to beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of their Western Conference series.

The Oilers jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead only for the veteran Sharks to come back and tie the game with just over 15 minutes to play.

Milan Lucic and Oscar Klefbom scored for the Oilers.

Joel Ward and Paul Martin scored for San Jose.

Edmonton center Connor McDavid, the NHL’s leading scorer in the regular season, had one assist in his playoff debut to extend his points streak to 15 games.

It was the first playoff game in the Oilers’ new downtown arena and the team’s first NHL postseason game in almost 11 years.