Sergei Bobrovsky regains Vezina form to lead NHL’s best team

While the entire roster for the Columbus Blue Jackets is playing at a top level in the midst of a 16-game winning streak, it wouldn’t be possible without the return to form by goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

After coming to Columbus from Philadelphia, Bobrovsky won the Vezina trophy in 2012-13, following a 21-11-6 record where he put up a .932 save percentage and 2.00 GAA. He was the go-to guy in net and without a doubt the top goaltender in the National Hockey League.

However, after the lockout season, his numbers started to go down. In 2014-15, he put up a .918 save mark and 2.69 GAA, which then plateaued to a career-worse 2.75 GAA and .908 save percentage in 2015-16. With those numbers, the Blue Jackets grew concerned that the former Vezina winner was losing his touch.

Making Changes

For this season, Bobrovsky decided that it was time for a change, and decided to take action to redeem himself. Over the offseason, the Russian netminder dropped 17 pounds, sacrificing his muscle he built over the years in order to avoid injuries and increase flexibility.

Head coach John Tortorella acknowledged the change before the season started, and commented on Bobrovsky’s weight loss and work ethic. “He wants to play, he wants to redeem himself. He’s the hardest-working guy I’ve seen in a while in terms of conditioning.”

When it comes to gaining muscle, it puts on extra weight, which can overall effect skating efficiency. Goaltenders already carry enough weight, so having more decreases their potential when it comes to flexibility and making saves.

Bobrovsky, recognizing that his regimen wasn’t working, took matters into his own hands. When it came to increasing his range and reach between the pipes, losing weight ended up being the best option.

Signs of Improvement

This season, Bobrovsky looks solid in net and back to his Vezina form for the Blue Jackets. In 32 starts, the 28-year-old has gone 25-5-0 and leads the league in wins. Not to mention, he is second in the league with a 1.95 GAA good third with a .934 save percentage.

Not only does he look good on paper, but in action, he makes quality saves and keeps his team in the game. He is acrobatic, quick getting down in the butterfly and has great lateral movement. Here’s just one example of Bobrovsky’s skill set this year.

Not only does he display great awareness and focus when it comes to following the puck, but he can get across quickly and is able to move much faster than he has in the past. This goaltender is a lot better than he was in the past and looks the part of a trustworthy starter.

Bottom Line

Bobrovsky is carrying his team during this winning streak, and even though there is a decent defense in front of him, they wouldn’t be able to get to 16 straight wins without his poise in net.

