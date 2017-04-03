Sens sign forward Colin White to 3-year, entry-level deal

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) The Ottawa Senators signed forward Colin White to a three-year entry-level contract on Sunday.

White, 20, was Ottawa’s second first-round pick (21st overall) in the 2015 draft. The native of Hanover, Mass., had 16 goals and 17 assists for 33 points in 35 games at Boston College this season, completing his two-year college career with 35 goals and 76 points in 72 games.

White signed an amateur tryout with Binghamton on March 26, where he had three points (one goal) in three American Hockey League games.

White also helped the United States win a gold medal at the 2017 world junior championship where he led the American team with seven goals in seven games.