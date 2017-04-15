Sens aim to even series vs. banged-up Bruins (Apr 15, 2017)

OTTAWA — The Boston Bruins will be down to the ninth defenseman on their organizational depth chart and without their second-line center once again when they try to take a 2-0 first-round series lead against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

Colin Miller is expected to join the Bruins’ banged up blueline brigade, which already includes Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo, as a result of a second period knee-on-knee collision with Mark Borowiecki in Game 1. Expected to take his lineup spot is Joe Morrow, a former first round pick who suited up for just 17 games this season with Boston — the most recent on Jan. 22.

While Miller attempted to skate on Friday, David Krejci wasn’t even at practice. The veteran center, who has twice led the NHL in playoffs scoring, also missed Game 1 while dealing with what’s believed to be an upper-body injury.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Krejci would be “unavailable” for Game 2.

“He’s day-to-day. He wasn’t very good today,” Cassidy said. “We were hoping he’d skate. It didn’t happen. Not playing for four days, it’s going to be difficult (for Saturday). We hope he’ll come around, but I guess I should say it’s not looking good for him.”

The Senators are hopeful for the return of defenseman Marc Methot, who hasn’t played since having the tip of his finger severed by a slash on March 23.

Coach Guy Boucher says Erik Karlsson’s regular partner is “close”, but Methot is still having difficulty shooting the puck.

“There’s a whole bunch of stuff going on,” Methot said Friday. “At the end of the day, I just want to be able to an effective player and help the team when I am coming back in, and not hurting anybody by coming back prematurely.

“When I get to that point, I’ll know, whether it’s tomorrow or the next game, we’ll deal with it.”

The Senators will need to get their offense untracked if they want to even a series that saw them lose the opener, 2-1. In their last 29 games, they have scored a total of 16 goals.

However, morale in the Ottawa room remains high.

“It’s a long series,” Senators center Kyle Turris said. “We knew the odds of us sweeping Boston weren’t very good. We figured we’d lose at some point. We’ve just got to take the right steps to get back in the win column.

“We’re a confident group. It was nice to get home ice advantage, but we’re used to playing on the road, too. We’re fine.”

Following Wednesday’s game, Boston winger Brad Marchand said he didn’t think his team would win the series unless it started playing better.

Of particular concern to the Bruins is Ottawa’s defensive structure, which played a part in preventing them from getting a single shot on goal in the second period of Game 1.

“I think definitely (improvements are needed) in the way we take care of the puck,” Marchand said Friday. “You saw in the second period, we played right into their hands. And that’s when they’re at their best.”