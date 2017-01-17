Senators Win Goal Fest in St.Louis

The Ottawa Senators kicked off their three game road trip on the right note winning a goal fest in St.Louis 6-4.

Chris Neil and Ryan Reaves got the game going dropping the gloves 2:20 into the game.

Fight!!! Ryan Reaves fights Chris Neil minutes into 1st period. Tune in now on FSMW and FSGO: https://t.co/7OfYLlnE9K #stlblues pic.twitter.com/FaP1vGnOoK — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) January 18, 2017

Jean Gabriel Pageau got the Senators on the board knocking in a loose puck in front of Carter Hutton from Tom Pyatt and Erik Karlsson.

Paul Stastny redirected a Jay Bouwmeester point shot beating Mike Condon evening the game.

Mike Hoffman’s 13th goal of the season came off a fortunate bounce. Kyle Turris and Dion Phaneuf were credited with the assists. Hoffman and Turris are currently on four game point streaks.

Bobby Ryan extend the Senators lead jamming in a loose puck in the blue paint. Ryan Dzingel and Kyle Turris added on the assists.

Bobby jams home his 9th of the season. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/L2p7UJSzX9 — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 18, 2017

St.Louis added on goals in the final minute of the 2nd period and first minute of the 3rd to draw the game level at 3.

Mark Stone retook the Sens lead stealing and sniping the puck upstairs from the slot.

Mike Hoffman added his second goal of the game dropping to one knee sniping the puck from the high slot J.G Pageau with the beautiful one time feed and Tom Pyatt adding on the secondary assist.

Mark Stone sealed the deal with his second goal of the night scoring into the empty net. Derick Brassard and Zack Smith had the assists. Stone is now tied for the team lead at 15 goals with Kyle Turris.

Patrick Berglund answered back just 25 seconds later making it 6-4.

Mike Condon saved 19 of 23 shots on the night for a .826 SV%.

Three Stars

Mike Hoffman

Jean-Gabriel-Pageau

Kevin Shattenkirk.

