Senators Slow Down Crosby, Win 4-1

The Senators won their second straight game, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1. Ottawa held the NHL’s leading goal scorer Sidney Crosby off the point sheet.

Bobby Ryan opened the scoring with his 8th goal of the season on the power play. A one-timer from Chris Wideman and Derick Brassard.

Ryan opens the scoring on the man advantage. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/oekD5XByat — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 13, 2017

After Pittsburgh took their second penalty of the period, Mike Hoffman made them pay tipping in an Erik Karlsson pass to take a 2-0 lead, Kyle Turris added on the second helper. Hoffman now has 11 career game winning goals.

The Senators haven’t scored more than 1 power play goal in a game since December 5th the last time they faced Pittsburgh.

Tom Pyatt gave the Senators a 3-0 lead just after the midway point of the 2nd period tipping in a Erik Karlsson shot J.G Pageau added the second assist.

Conor Sheary scored Pittsburgh’s only goal of the game with 6 seconds left in the 2nd period. Sheary tipped in a Evgeni Malkin shot.

Ottawa took a 4-1 lead as Mark Stone finished a Derick Brassard pass in front of the net, Zack Smith was credited with the second assist.

Shoutout to Mark Stone for making it 4-1. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/iGkBdt5aJ9 — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 13, 2017

Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan was tossed from the hockey game with a 1:57 left after having choice words with the ref. The Penguins haven’t lost back to back games in regulation under Mike Sullivan since his first week coaching the club in December 2015.

Mike Condon saved 29 shots on the night for a .967 SV% shutdown one of the NHL’s top offenses.

Ottawa went 2/5 on the power play scoring two early power play goals to set the tone. Ottawa won the special team’s battle shutting down both Penguins Power plays.

Three Stars

Mike Condon

Erik Karlsson

Jean Gabriel Pageau

