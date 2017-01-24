Senators Shutout NHL’s Hottest Team.

Before the action tonight the Ottawa Senators honored Bryan Murray making him the first Senator on the Ring Of Honor. His pillar resides in section 305.

Washington Capitals 0 Ottawa Senators 3

The Ottawa Senators ended the Washington Capitals 14 game point streak.

Mike Condon earned his fourth shutout of the season making 31 saves on the night, bouncing back from Sunday nights goal fest.

Dion Phaneuf was penalized 36 seconds into the game for slashing Ovechkin. The Phaneuf penalty would not stop the Sens from opening the scoring as Chris Kelly found the back of the net shorthanded off a great cross crease pass from Tom Pyatt. Fredrik Claesson drew the secondary assist.

Chris Kelly was Murray's favourite when he started coaching he Sens. Fitting he opens the scoring — Steve Lloyd (@TSNSteveLloyd) January 25, 2017

Bobby Ryan gave the Sens a 2-0 lead deflecting a Fredrik Claesson shot. Taking a 2-0 lead 4 minutes into the hockey game. Derick Brassard added the secondary assist. Brassard now has 8 assists in his past 8 games.

Fredrik Claesson doubled his career point total to four in just 2:24 seconds into his 28 career NHL game.

Zack Smith gave the Senators a 3-0 lead on the power play redirecting a Ryan Dzingel pass. Chris Wideman add the secondary assist. Smith has scored 4 goals and 4 assists in the last 9 games.

Ottawa wouldn’t look back beating the number one ranked team in the NHL 3-0.

Caps vs Sens this month: 2-1 record. 3 GF, 4GA

Caps vs rest of NHL this month: 9-0-1 record. 55 GF, 22GA

Three Stars

Mike Condon

Fredrik Claesson

Jean-Gabriel Pageau

