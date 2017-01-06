Senators Prospects World Juniors Recap 2017

Senators General Manager, Pierre Dorion says that the 2017 tournament was the best World Juniors ever for Senators’ prospects.

Colin White would deliver clutch goals for the Americans on route to a gold medal. White’s biggest goal came tying the Gold Medal game, forcing overtime and an eventual shootout.

White would lead the Americans in goals, finishing second in the tournament behind Krill Kaprizov of Russia with 9.

White would be a driving force for the Americans, taking key face-offs as well as adding elite goal scoring and leadership throughout the tournament.

Stats: 7GP 7G 1A 8 PTS 4PIM

Thomas Chabot was named MVP of the tournament, the first defenseman to do so since the IIHF started awarding a tournament MVP in 2002.

Chabot would play 53:15 minutes more than another Canadian player throughout the tournament.

Chabot who opened the scoring in the Gold medal game continued his point streak, scoring a point in every game played in the 2017 WJC. He finished with an ice time of 43:53 in the gold medal game. Chabot was a driving force for Canada, adding leadership and playing major minutes in every situation for Team Canada.

Stats: 7GP 4G 6A 10PTS 8PIM

Proud to be Canadian, what a journey, thanks to all the fans for your support???? — Thomas Chabot (@ThomasChabot1) January 6, 2017

Chabot and White share a hug in the handshake line. If you're a #Sens fan you have to be excited about these two pic.twitter.com/TaCbcfqHVS — Shayne Pasquino (@shaynepasquino) January 6, 2017

Filip Ahl and Jonathan Dahlen were heartbroken after taking a 2-1 lead against Canada in the semifinals but eventually losing 5-2.

Jonathan Dahlen scored the goal to force overtime against the Russians; the Swedes would have to endure another heartbreak loss in overtime 2-1.

Dahlen finished 5th in team scoring tied with Alex Nylander for second in goals scored.

Stats: Ahl 7GP 0G 2A 2PTS 2PIM

Dahlen 7GP 5G 1A 6PTS 0PIM

Filip Chlapik and the Czech Republic would finish 6th. Chlapik would finish tied for third in team scoring and tied for the team lead in goals.

Stats: 5GP 2G 1A 3PTS 0PIM

