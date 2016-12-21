Senators Prospects World Junior Preview 2017

The Ottawa Senators have the second most prospects headed to world junior camps with six tied with Tampa Bay and Chicago the Philadelphia lead the way with nine. Below we preview the 2017 world juniors.



Thomas Chabot Defenseman, Team Canada CAN 2015 1 #18 overall by Ottawa Senators

Height 6’2 Weight 190

Team GP G A Pts Pim +/- Saint John 14 5 15 20 18 8

Thomas Chabot is the only returning blueliner on Team Canada’s roster. Chabot is hoping for a better result this time around on home ice after losing in the quarterfinals at last year’s tournament. Chabot will be in a leadership role this time around wearing an “A” on his chest.

Made Team Canada

Colin White Centre, Team USA USA 2015 round 1 #21 overall by Ottawa Senators

Height 6’1 Weight 190

Team GP G A Pts Pim +/- Boston College 18 7 10 17 24 9

Colin White will return for his second world junior tournament wearing an “A” both times. The hard working two-way centre was a bronze medalist last year while collecting 7 points in 7 games. White is a blue-chip prospect that’s has been compared to Bruins star Patrice Bergeron.

We were not happy with the finish last year” he said. We thought we had the team to win it… The end goal is a gold medal”.

Made team USA

Logan Brown Centre, Team USA USA 2016 round 1 #11 overall by Ottawa Senators

Height 6’6 Weight 220

Team GP G A Pts Pim +/- Windsor 15 8 13 21 14 -4

Logan Brown has plenty of size at 6’6 220 the playmaking centre also has plenty of skill. The Senators were so high on Brown that they traded a third round selection to move up one spot to make sure Brown would be available. Brown is averaging 1.4 points per game on the Master Card Memorial Cup host Windsor Spitfires.

Expect to make team USA

Jonathan DAHLÉN Centre, Team Sweden SWE 2016 round 2 #42 overall by Ottawa Senators

Height 5’11 Weight 176

Team GP G A Pts Pim +/- Timra 27 12 9 21 6 4

Jonathan Dahlen the son of former NHLer Ulf Dahlen. Jonathan Dahlan is a gifted scoring centre who is tied for the lead in goals (12) and second in points (21) for Timra IK which plays in the Allsvenskan Sweden’s first division one below the SHL.

Expected to make team Sweden

Filip AHL Left Winger, Team Sweden SWE 2015 round 4 #109 overall by Ottawa Senators

Height 6’3 Weight 212

Team GP G A Pts Pim +/- Regina 28 18 14 32 14 11

Filip Ahl hopes to take his WHL success east with him to Montreal and Toronto. Ahl has scored 18 goals along with 14 assists with the Regina Pats in 28 games Ahl also has an impressive 5 GWG.

Bubble player for team Sweden

Filip Chlapik Centre, Team Czech Republic CZE 2015 round 2 #48 overall by Ottawa Senators

Height 6’1 Weight 196

Team GP G A Pts Pim +/- Charlottetown 26 20 24 44 58 10

Chlapik is scoring at a rate of 1.69 points per game for the Charlottetown Islanders. Chlapik has taking the fifth most amounts of shots in QMJHL he loves to shoot the puck. Chaplik has a 13.6 SH% (shooting Percentage). The Senators 2nd rounder in 2015 will be called upon by the Czech’s to produce offensively.

Expected to make team Czech Republic

