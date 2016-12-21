Senators Prospects World Junior Preview 2017
The Ottawa Senators have the second most prospects headed to world junior camps with six tied with Tampa Bay and Chicago the Philadelphia lead the way with nine. Below we preview the 2017 world juniors.
Thomas Chabot
Defenseman, Team Canada
CAN
Height 6’2 Weight 190
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|Pim
|+/-
|
Saint John
|14
|5
|15
|20
|18
|8
Thomas Chabot is the only returning blueliner on Team Canada’s roster. Chabot is hoping for a better result this time around on home ice after losing in the quarterfinals at last year’s tournament. Chabot will be in a leadership role this time around wearing an “A” on his chest.
Made Team Canada
Colin White
Centre, Team USA
USA
Height 6’1 Weight 190
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|Pim
|+/-
|Boston College
|18
|7
|10
|17
|24
|9
Colin White will return for his second world junior tournament wearing an “A” both times. The hard working two-way centre was a bronze medalist last year while collecting 7 points in 7 games. White is a blue-chip prospect that’s has been compared to Bruins star Patrice Bergeron.
We were not happy with the finish last year” he said. We thought we had the team to win it… The end goal is a gold medal”.
Made team USA
Logan Brown
Centre, Team USA
USA
Height 6’6 Weight 220
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|Pim
|+/-
|Windsor
|15
|8
|13
|21
|14
|-4
Logan Brown has plenty of size at 6’6 220 the playmaking centre also has plenty of skill. The Senators were so high on Brown that they traded a third round selection to move up one spot to make sure Brown would be available. Brown is averaging 1.4 points per game on the Master Card Memorial Cup host Windsor Spitfires.
Expect to make team USA
Jonathan DAHLÉN
Centre, Team Sweden
SWE
Height 5’11 Weight 176
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|Pim
|+/-
|Timra
|27
|12
|9
|21
|6
|4
Jonathan Dahlen the son of former NHLer Ulf Dahlen. Jonathan Dahlan is a gifted scoring centre who is tied for the lead in goals (12) and second in points (21) for Timra IK which plays in the Allsvenskan Sweden’s first division one below the SHL.
Expected to make team Sweden
Filip AHL
Left Winger, Team Sweden
SWE
Height 6’3 Weight 212
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|Pim
|+/-
|Regina
|28
|18
|14
|32
|14
|11
Filip Ahl hopes to take his WHL success east with him to Montreal and Toronto. Ahl has scored 18 goals along with 14 assists with the Regina Pats in 28 games Ahl also has an impressive 5 GWG.
Bubble player for team Sweden
Filip Chlapik
Centre, Team Czech Republic
CZE
Height 6’1 Weight 196
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|Pim
|+/-
|Charlottetown
|26
|20
|24
|44
|58
|10
Chlapik is scoring at a rate of 1.69 points per game for the Charlottetown Islanders. Chlapik has taking the fifth most amounts of shots in QMJHL he loves to shoot the puck. Chaplik has a 13.6 SH% (shooting Percentage). The Senators 2nd rounder in 2015 will be called upon by the Czech’s to produce offensively.
Expected to make team Czech Republic