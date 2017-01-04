Senators prospects showing well at 2017 World Juniors

Ottawa Senators prospects haven’t disappointed at the 2017 World Juniors. Four Senators’ prospects will compete in the semifinals on January 4th and Medal Round on Thursday January 5th.



Thomas Chabot has been Canada’s top defenseman and leads Canada in ice time. Chabot has registered a point in every game played so far for Canada. Chabot has scored 3 goals and added 4 assists in 5 games played.

Bob McKenzie of TSN has called Chabot Canada’s best all round player by far this tournament.

Canada better appreciate Thomas Chabot, because he has kept them afloat. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) January 3, 2017

Chabot needs to play…oh…about…48 minutes in the semis. — James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) January 3, 2017

Colin White and Team USA have been rolling through the 2017 world juniors unbeaten.

White has four goals and an assist in five games played. White a hard working two-center has shown his leadership wearing an ”A” on his chest for his second straight tournament.

Jonathan Dahlen and Filip Ahl of Sweden will face off against Canada and Thomas Chabot, Wednesday January 4th in Montreal for a chance to play in the Gold Medal game.

The Swedes have gone unbeaten in 40 straight round robin games at the World Juniors. The Swedes have won gold once and sliver twice in the last five tournaments.

Jonathan Dalhen scored a hat trick on new years eve as Sweden would beat the Czechs 5-2. Dalhen has scored 4 goals and added an assist in 5 games played.

"Wow, Ottawa has a good one here" Ray Ferraro watching that last shift by Jonathan Dahlen. #Sens — SensChirp (@SensChirp) January 2, 2017

Filip Ahl in 5 games has added 2 assists.

Filip Ahl manages to get the puck to Fredrik Karlstrom after getting clipped. 5-0 ???????? pic.twitter.com/bMVVw7QFTp — Shayne Pasquino (@shaynepasquino) January 2, 2017

Filip Chlapik and the Czech Republic pushed Canada to the brink Monday night in Montreal falling just short of the upset.

Chlapik scored 2 goals and an assist in 5 games played at the 2017 World Juniors.

Chlapik’s highlight of the tournament came scoring a crucial goal for the Czech’s to force overtime against Switzerland in a round robin game with 16 seconds left.

