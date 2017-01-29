The Ottawa Senators Name Tom Anselmi New CEO And President

After 25 years with the organization Cyril Leeder has stepped down immediately as the team’s president.

Leeder was a member of the original group that returned NHL hockey to Ottawa. Former Sens Owner and founder Bruce Firestone credits Leeder with saving the franchise multiple times.

A BIG THANK YOU TO #SENS CO-FOUNDER CYRIL LEEDER WHO SAVED THE FRANCHISE FOR #OTTAWA AT LEAST 3 TIMES https://t.co/6mMggmalZi — Dr Bruce M Firestone (@ProfBruce) January 25, 2017

Ottawa’s attendance has been down this season. The Organization is looking to reinvigorate the Sens brand.

Senators Owner Eugene Melnyk said it was time for a change, noting that “something” was missing under Leeder and a desire to reinvigorate the Sens brand. (silversevensens.com)

Tom Anselmi is the man taking the reigns from Leeder.

The former MLSE executive was in charge of broadcast media, ticket sales, marketing and sports brands, corporate sales and partnerships, communications, Internet activities, community development, human resources and Leafs alumni.

“I think Tom will go cross-country to get people to join us in Ottawa and there’s talent in Ottawa but just the kind of construction projects that they have in Toronto, Montreal and New York are humongous,” Melnyk said from yesterday’s press conference. “That’s what you need.” (thesportsdaily.com)

Anselmi was in charge of the development of Air Canada Centre in Toronto. As while as the Vice President of arena operations for Rogers Arena in Vancouver. He will now do the same in Ottawa with the redevelopment of LeBreton Flats.

