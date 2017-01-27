Senators Mid-Season Review

It’s been an interesting season in Ottawa to say the least.

Current Record: 26-15-6 (58 points)

The Senators have placed themselves in a playoff spot second in the Atlantic Division mid way through the 2016-17 campaign. Ottawa currently sits 2 points ahead of the Boston Bruins with 5 games in hand and 3 points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Montreal Canadiens have sole position of 1st in the Atlantic, 7 points clear of the Sens.

MID-SEASON MVP: Mike Condon

Mike Condon has been a mainstay in the Senators net playing in 24 straight games. Condon has filled in for the Injured Andrew Hammond and Craig Anderson away on personal leave. Condon was acquired via trade in November.

Stats: GP 28 2.40 GAA .917 SV%

BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT: Curtis Lazar



The Former 17th overall selection has struggled offensively with just 1 point in 27 games played this season. The Salmon Arm, British Columbia native was rated by the Hockey News the 9th best prospect heading into the 2013 NHL Entry draft. Lazar was also rated the 14th best prospect in the 2014 future watch issue. He also captained Team Canada at the World Juniors to a Gold Medal. The high character forward has struggled offensive but has shown his ability to settle into a defensive and checking role in the Sens bottom six.

Stats: 27GP 0G 1A 1PTS.

OUTLOOK:

The Ottawa Senators have placed themselves in a playoff race and are a well-coached team under Guy Boucher.

Pierre Dorion was able to swing a deal to add Tom Wingles solidifying the Senators bottom 6 going forward into the second half.

The Senators will be a big part of the NHL’s playoff race in the reminder of the 2016-17 season.

