Senators Lose Wild One to Blue Jackets

The Ottawa Senators six game winning streak ended against the Columbus Blue Jackets Sunday night losing a wild one 7-6 in overtime.

Columbus Bluejackets 7 Ottawa Senators 6

Zack Smith found the back of the net just 42 seconds into the game beating Korpisalo. Jamming in a loose puck off a rebound from the back boards. Cody Ceci and Derick Brassard added the helpers.

Smith opens the scoring just 42 seconds in. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/fNzKYqksMt — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 22, 2017

Nick Foligno got the Blue Jackets on the scoreboard just 34 seconds later.

Zack Smith added his second goal of the game deflecting a Cody Ceci point shot retaking the Senators lead. Curtis Lazar added the secondary assist. His first point of the season in 25 games played.

Ceci to Smith for the second time tonight. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/tubrkgSmmQ — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 22, 2017

Scott Harrington tied the hockey game back up for the Blue Jackets ,scoring his first career NHL goal beating Mike Condon through a screened point shot.

Mike Hoffman took a high sticking penalty 37 seconds into the Second Period. Zack Werenski made Ottawa pay beating Condon five hole taking a 3-2 lead.

Mike Hoffman hammered a onetime pass from J.G Pageau five hole tying the hockey game. Hoffman has 7 goals during the Senators last 7 games.

Mark Stone buried home a big rebound off a Derick Brassard shot , Zack Smith picked up his 3rd point of the game. Brassard now has 7 assists in the past 7 games.

Mark Stone has passed Antoine Vermette for 21st on the Senators all time scoring list with 168 points.

Mike Hoffman scored his second of the game with a beautiful snap shot from the faceoff circle giving the Senators a two goal lead. Tom Pyatt and J.G Pageau added the assists.

The Columbus Blue Jackets came out firing to start the 3rd period scoring twice in the first 2:20 of the period.

Cam Atkinson gave Columbus a 6-5 lead that was short-lived.

Kyle Turris tied the game with a point shot on the power play. Dion Phanuef and Erik Karlsson added the assists.

Karlsson is currently on a six game point streak.

Kyle Turris played in his 500th career NHL game tonight.

Turris ties it at 6-6 on the power play. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/xK0qQbraef — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 23, 2017

Cam Atkinson played hero scoring the game winner 1:09 into overtime, beating Mike Condon on a breakaway.

Three Stars

Zack Smith

Mike Hoffman

Alexander Wennberg

