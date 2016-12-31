Senators looking forward into 2017

It’s time to flip the Calendar into the New Year and the Ottawa Senators are looking forward into 2017 and the second half of the NHL season.

The #Sens reflect on 2016 and chat about their New Year’s resolutions. pic.twitter.com/PsDz4E0pUo — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) December 31, 2016

The Senators are in a Playoff Race.

The Senators currently sit second in `the Atlantic division five points back of the division leading Montreal Canadians. The Boston Bruins are only two points back of the Senators. The Senators have two games in hand on the Bruins. The Ottawa Senators would need to finish in the top three of the Atlantic division in order to make the playoffs due to the strength of the Metro Division the Philadelphia Flyers who are tied in points with the Ottawa Senators at 44 have the final wildcard are fifth in the metro .

https://www.nhl.com/standings

Colin White could join the Senators in March/April.



White who has 10 goals and 7 assists in 18 games for Boston College has continued his scoring touch at the World Juniors with 3 goals and 1 assists in 3 games. ( Prior to playing Canada ). The Senators and White had contract talks at Development camp but decided to return to Boston for one more season. White could follow in the footsteps of Boston College Alum Chris Kreider who would sign with the New York Rangers following the college season and joining the Rangers for the playoff run Kreider played in 18 playoff games scoring 5 goals and adding 2 assists for 7 points.

Mike Condon

With no return date set for Craig Anderson in the near future the Senators will continue to count on Mike Condon in the New Year.

Condon has filled in for Craig Anderson nicely posting a 2.43 GAA and a .915 SV% in 16 games compared to Craig Andersons 2.46 GAA and .924 SV% in 19 games played.

Condon has been a key part of the 2016-17 Ottawa Senators.

The Senators will kick off 2017 in Washington Sunday night vs. the Washington Capitals.

