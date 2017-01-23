Senators goalie gives up embarrassing goal after whiffing on easy glove save

Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon didn’t exactly have the best showing in net on Sunday. Not only did he surrender seven goals to the Columbus Blue Jackets, but one of those goals was one of the worst he’ll likely allow this season.

With the game knotted at 5-5 in the third period, Condon attempted to glove a deflected shot from Cam Atkinson that essentially became a lazy pop-up that tumbled towards the goalie. Somehow, Condon misjudged the flight of the puck and missed it with the glove. Instead, it deflected off of his catching mitt and in for a gift go-ahead goal.

They don’t hand out errors in hockey but Condon would have easily been slapped with an ‘E’ after that display. To make matters worse, Columbus ultimately beat Ottawa by a single goal. Ouch.

At least Atkinson earned the game-winner in overtime with more skill than luck.