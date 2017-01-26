Senators Fall To Flames In Overtime.

The Senators dropped their final game before the NHL All-Star break losing 3-2 in Overtime.

Calgary Flames 3 Ottawa Senators 2

The Flames opened the scoring, beating Mike Condon twice in the second period.

Sean Monahan gave the Flames the two goal lead scoring a highlight real between the legs goal.

Sean Monahan scores a beauty between the legs goal ???????? pic.twitter.com/EqJk4udMkg — Bar South N Celly™ (@BarSouthNCelly) January 27, 2017

Tommy Wingels scored his first as a Senator tipping in a Fredrik Cleasson point shot.

Cleasson has 3 assists in his last two games.

Chris Wideman forced overtime hammering in a one timer with 1:02 remaining from Mike Hoffman. Zack Smith added the secondary assist.

Hoffman has scored 10 points in his last 10. Smith has scored 9 points in his last 10 played.

Chris Wideman goal pic.twitter.com/Gg7D8JPXVm — GIF Grand Maester (@myregularface) January 27, 2017

Johnny Gaudreau ended all hope of the Senators coming back to win the game. Gaudreau finished off a beautiful passing play with Mikael Backlund for the game winner.

Gaudreau OT winner pic.twitter.com/IUix2nIne3 — GIF Grand Maester (@myregularface) January 27, 2017

The Senators fought back in the third period to gain an all important point with the Toronto Maple Leafs losing in regulation to the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Senators now sit 2 points ahead of the Boston Bruins with 5 games in hand and 3 points ahead of the Leafs both have played 47 games for second in the Atlantic Division.

The Sens will be back in action Tuesday in Florida against the Panthers following the NHL All-Star Break.

Three Stars

Johnny Gaudreau

Micheal Ferland

Tommy Wingels.

