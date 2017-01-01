Senators fall to Capitals 2-1

The Ottawa Senators fell 2-1 to the Washington Capitals and extended their losing streak to three games. The club will now enter its league mandated five-day break in the schedule.

Kyle Turris opened the scoring at 12:41 of the second period when he knocked in a Ryan Dzingel pass in front of Braden Holtby. Marc Methot would add the secondary assist.

Turris pots his 13th of the season. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/uB6S8rhtub — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 2, 2017

Karl Alzner drew the Capitals even with a onetime rocket from the faceoff circle. T.J Oshie and Justin Williams added the helpers.

Washington would take the lead as Taylor Chorney would score the game winner, and his first of the season, off a point shot from Brooks Orpik and Tom Wilson at 2:43 of the third.

The Senators had a glorious chance in the third period, when they spent a full two minutes on a 5-on-3-power-play, but weren’t able to capitalize.

Derick Brassard played his 600th career regular season game tonight.

Kyle Turris scored his 100th goal as an Ottawa Senator tonight.

Three Stars

Braden Holtby

Taylor Chorney

Karl Alzner

The Sens next game, Saturday night at the Canadian Tire Centre, will come against the Capitals as they look to avenge tonight’s loss.

