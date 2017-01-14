Senators Fall In Battle Of Ontario, 4-2

The Ottawa Senators two game winning streak ended falling to their rivals the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Battle of Ontario Saturday Night 4-2.

The Senators out shot,out-attempted and outhit the Leafs tonight but weren’t able to finish

Nazem Kadri scored the games opening goal on the power play after Zack Smith drove Nikita Zatisev into Curtis McEhlhinney for an interference penalty.

Tyler Bozak gave the Leafs a 2-0 lead ,1:07 into the 2nd period.

Dion Phaneuf struck against his former club, Phaneuf’s point shot deflected off Jake Gardiner’s back end into the net. Mike Hoffman and Erik Karlsson added the helpers.

Here's a gif of Dion Phaneuf scoring on the Toronto Maple Leafs. pic.twitter.com/yYElr1Dlxd — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 15, 2017

Kyle Turris drew the game even beating McElhinney upstairs from a bad angle, Bobby Ryan and Ryan Dzingel were credited with the assists.

Nazem Kadri scored his second of the game to take back the lead 2:31 into the third. The eventual game winner.

Connor Brown added on an insurance goal sealing the win at 7:52 of the 3rd period.

Mike Condon saved 23 of 27 shots on the night for a .852 SV%.

Chris Wideman played in his 100th career NHL game tonight for the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa and Toronto are now tied at 46 points and fighting for the third and final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division both clubs have played 41 games.

Three Stars

Curtis McElhinney

Nazem Kadri

Kyle Turris

