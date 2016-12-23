Senators extend winning streak to four; defeat Ducks 2-1

The Ottawa Senators have now won four in a row heading into their Christmas break. The Senators would defeat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 in overtime.

Ottawa Senators 2 Anaheim Ducks 1

The only scoring in the hockey game would come in the second period.

The Senators would open the scoring a minute into the second period. Ryan Dzingel would snap the puck top shelf on Gibson for the 1-0 lead; Kyle Turris would pick up the assist.

Because hey why not here's the full version of Ryan Dzingel WIRING home the game's opening goal. pic.twitter.com/67iDuGyEge — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) December 23, 2016

Ex Senator Jakob Silfverberg would score his ninth of the season on the power play with only 50 seconds left in the 2nd period.

Andrew Cogliano would high stick Mike Hoffman with 1:37 remaining in overtime. Hoffman would make Cogliano and the Ducks pay by hammering in a one timer from Dion Phanuef and Erik Karlsson with 57 seconds remaining in overtime.

Mike Condon won his fourth straight game allowing just one goal on 25 shots for a .960 SV%.

Condon is now 8-3 with a 2.26 GAA and a .922 SV% on the year.

Three Stars

Mike Hoffman LW, Ottawa Senators 1st

Ryan Dzingel LW, Ottawa Senators 2nd

Mike Condon G, Ottawa Senators 3rd

The Senators now head into their Christmas break with a 20-11-3 record, second in the Atlantic Division. The Senators’ next game is Tuesday against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

