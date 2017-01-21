Senators End Perfect Road Trip; Beat Leafs
The Senators ended their road going a perfect 3-0, beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in a shootout. The Senators are back on home ice tomorrow night against the Columbus Bluejackets.
Ottawa got on the board first, Bobby Ryan redirecting a Marc Methot shot past Frederik Andersen. Chris Neil added the secondary assist, his first point in 29 games.
Bobby opens the scoring with the redirection. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/tFrC20MOxP
— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 22, 2017
Tyler Bozak tied up the hockey game at 1-1 on the power play at 7:31 of 2nd period. Matt Martin gave the Leafs a 2-1 lead, 7:00 of the 3rd period.
Mike Hoffman gave the Senators life, tying the game with a 1:11 remaining. Hoffman’s power play one timer squeezed past Andersen and a Bobby Ryan screen. Erik Karlsson and Dion Phanuef added the assists.
Hoffman tying goal pic.twitter.com/6eX7a1dyPL
— GIF Grand Maester (@myregularface) January 22, 2017
in a furious last minute, Chris Kelly saved a possible goal, tying up Auston Matthews’ stick in the slot. Matthews saved a possible goal on the other end clearing a rolling puck in front of the net.
Overtime yielded no goals, forcing a shootout.
Mike Condon started off the shootout with a big glove save on Auston Matthews.
Bobby Ryan would beat Andersen’s high glove for the first goal of the shootout 2/5 on the season.
Mitch Marner answered back scoring for the Leafs. Condon implied that Marner had stopped his forward motion. It was ruled a good goal after a review.
Kyle Turris, James Van Riemsdyk, Erik Karlsson and Tyler Bozak were all unable to score.
Tom Pyatt gave the Senators the much needed two points.
Pyatt shootout winner/bench reaction pic.twitter.com/WyHTME5b4J
— GIF Grand Maester (@myregularface) January 22, 2017
Mike Condon continued his strong play, stopping 31 of 33 shots on the night for a .939 SVS%.
The Senators sit in 2nd place in the Atlantic Division, two points ahead of the Boston Bruins with 5 games in hand and three points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Three Stars
Tom Pyatt
Nazem Kadri
Mike Hoffman
