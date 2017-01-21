Senators End Perfect Road Trip; Beat Leafs

The Senators ended their road going a perfect 3-0, beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in a shootout. The Senators are back on home ice tomorrow night against the Columbus Bluejackets.

Ottawa got on the board first, Bobby Ryan redirecting a Marc Methot shot past Frederik Andersen. Chris Neil added the secondary assist, his first point in 29 games.

Tyler Bozak tied up the hockey game at 1-1 on the power play at 7:31 of 2nd period. Matt Martin gave the Leafs a 2-1 lead, 7:00 of the 3rd period.

Mike Hoffman gave the Senators life, tying the game with a 1:11 remaining. Hoffman’s power play one timer squeezed past Andersen and a Bobby Ryan screen. Erik Karlsson and Dion Phanuef added the assists.

in a furious last minute, Chris Kelly saved a possible goal, tying up Auston Matthews’ stick in the slot. Matthews saved a possible goal on the other end clearing a rolling puck in front of the net.

Overtime yielded no goals, forcing a shootout.

Mike Condon started off the shootout with a big glove save on Auston Matthews.

Bobby Ryan would beat Andersen’s high glove for the first goal of the shootout 2/5 on the season.

Mitch Marner answered back scoring for the Leafs. Condon implied that Marner had stopped his forward motion. It was ruled a good goal after a review.

Kyle Turris, James Van Riemsdyk, Erik Karlsson and Tyler Bozak were all unable to score.

Tom Pyatt gave the Senators the much needed two points.

Mike Condon continued his strong play, stopping 31 of 33 shots on the night for a .939 SVS%.

The Senators sit in 2nd place in the Atlantic Division, two points ahead of the Boston Bruins with 5 games in hand and three points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Three Stars

Tom Pyatt

Nazem Kadri

Mike Hoffman

