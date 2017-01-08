Senators defeat Oilers 5-3 Game Recap

The Ottawa Senators ended their longest losing streak of the season defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-3. The Edmonton Oilers out shot the Senators 38-18 on the night.

Zack Smith opened the scoring beating Jonas Gutstavsson, Mark Stone and Cody Ceci added assists 3:36 into the game.

Mike Hoffman gave the sens a 2-0 lead off a one-time power play goal Mark Stone and Kyle Turris added on the assists.

Hoffman makes it 2-0 on the power play. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/0ztzmCFmIn — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 9, 2017

Edmonton scored three unanswered goals in the first 12:59 of the 2nd period to take a 3-2 lead.

Chris Wideman and Matthew Benning dropped the gloves, after Benning took exception to Chris Wideman’s hit on Anton Lander.

Mark Stone tied the hockey game burying a cross ice pass five hole from Zack Smith and Derick Brassard.

Mark Stone tied his career high of three points, The eleventh in his career.

The Senators would retake the lead as Cody Ceci fed Tom Pyatt at the doorstep for his 5th of the season.

Edmonton pushed hard out shooting the Senators 17-3 in the 3rd period. Mike Condon would rob Connor McDavid three times in the third period to preserve the Sens one goal lead.

Connor McDavid had 2 assists on the night for the Edmonton Oilers.

Kyle Turris ended the game scoring the empty netter with 1:60 left, Mike Hoffman and Dion Phanuef collected the helpers.

Mike Condon stopped 32 of 35 shots on the night for a .921 SV%. Condon made a number of big saves to insure the Senators victory.

Three Stars

Mark Stone

Patrick Maroon

Zack Smith

The Senators will welcome Sidney Crosby and the defending Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday Night at the Canadian Tire Centre.

