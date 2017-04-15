Senators’ Clarke MacArthur scores first goal in nearly two years, sends arena into frenzy

It’s been a long road for Clarke MacArthur to get back on the ice as a productive forward for the Ottawa Senators. The 32-year-old Sens winger missed most of the last two seasons while dealing with the aftermath of multiple concussions.

But on Saturday afternoon, MacArthur — for the first time in nearly two years — finally got back into the goal column.

After returning to the Ottawa lineup earlier this month as the Senators pushed for a playoff spot, MacArthur found the back of the net for the first time during Game 2 of their opening-round series against the Bruins on Saturday. The goal came on a second period power play for Ottawa and featured MacArthur delivering a snipe on a one-timer.

LOVELY puck movement down low and MacArthur ROOFS it over Rask on the power play to even things at 1-1. #ALLIN — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 15, 2017

It was a pretty play — but more importantly, a great moment a long time in the making for MacArthur, who received a very loud ovation from the Senators faithful in attendance at the Canadian Tire Centre.