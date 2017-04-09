Seguin has only goal in shootout, Stars beat Avalanche 4-3 (Apr 08, 2017)

DALLAS (AP) Tyler Seguin scored the only goal in the shootout, and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Saturday night.

Dallas finished the season 34-37-11, amid speculation that Lindy Ruff was coaching the Stars for the last time. They had the best regular-season record in the Western Conference last season, but were 11th in the West and out of the playoffs this year.

Seguin beat Colorado’s Jeremy Smith on Dallas’ first shootout attempt. Kari Lehtonen stopped all three attempts by the Avalanche.

Lehtonen stopped Matt Duchene, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, and Jamie Benn couldn’t beat Smith with Dallas’ second shootout attempt.

Seguin had tied the game at 3 with 6:16 remaining in regulation.

An apparent goal by John Klingberg with 1:08 left in overtime was disallowed when a video review showed that Dallas was offside.

Devin Shore and Benn also scored in regulation for Dallas. Colorado got goals from Rantanen, Gabriel Landeskog and Tyson Barrie.

The Avalanche (22-55-4) have one game remaining and will finish with their lowest points total for an 82-game season since moving from Quebec in 1995.

Lehtonen made 21 saves and finished 22-25-7 for Dallas, while Smith (1-6-1) stopped a career-high 42 shots.

Dallas dominated the first period, outshooting the Avalanche 18-4, and finally scored at 13:40. Greg Pateryn shot the puck down the slot from the blue line, and it hit the Stars’ Cody Eakin and slid behind Smith within inches of the goal line. Shore skated by and swatted the puck into the net.

Dallas took a 2-0 lead 37 seconds into the second period. Klingberg skated in from the right and when Smith slid to that side, Klingberg passed across to Benn, who put a short snap shot into the empty left side.

Rantanen, who finished with a team-high 19 goals, scored for Colorado at 17:35. He tipped in Barrie’s slap shot from above the right faceoff circle to bring the Avalanche within a goal at 2-1 after two periods.

Landeskog tied it at 5:37 of the third period, and Barrie put Colorado up 3-2 on another long slap shot at 8:24.

The Stars tied it at 13:44 when Seguin reached his stick around a defender to tip in Esa Lindell’s shot from the blue line.

NOTES: Four of Dallas’ starters spent most of the season with the AHL’s Texas Stars. Among them, they had played 31 NHL games this season. … RW Denis Gurianov was making his NHL debut. … Colorado D Duncan Siemens and C Rocco Grimaldi were with San Antonio in the AHL, and totaled only seven games in the NHL in 2016-17. … Duchene finished the season with the NHL’s best faceoff percentage (63). … Seguin led Dallas with 72 points and 46 assists, and tied Benn for the team high with 26 goals. MacKinnon had Colorado team highs of 53 points and 36 assists. … Shore and Seguin played in all 82 Stars games. No one from Colorado had perfect attendance. … Each team scored on its only power play. …. . Peter MacDougall refereed an NHL game for the first time.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Finish the season on Sunday at St. Louis.

Stars: Season is over.