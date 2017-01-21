San Diego Gulls’ goal of year candidate features some stick trickery

Kalle Kossila of the San Diego Gulls scored a dazzling goal Friday against the San Jose Barracuda.

Kossila came out from behind the net with the puck on the blade of his stick and flipped the puck into the net.

“I’ve done it in practice, but obviously a game situation is way different,” Kossila said. “The puck happened to stay on the top of my stick, and their defenseman wasn’t pressuring me, so I tried it.”

“I’ve been in pro hockey for 30 years and I’ve never seen a player pull that off in a game,” Gulls coach Dallas Eakins said.

Here’s Mike Legg’s version of the goal for the University of Michigan, circa 1996.

And a sweet tweet from the Gulls to celebrate Kossilai’s work.

🚨 KALLE KOSSILA! 🚨 OHHHH MYYYYY!! That FILTHY goal puts us up 4-0! pic.twitter.com/wKONgebnzq — San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) January 21, 2017

The Gulls, meanwhile, joined in on San Diegans poking fun at the departing Chargers, with an offer to their season ticketholders:

The San Diego Gulls would like to invite Chargers season seat members to celebrate San Diego sports at the Gulls Bud Light Pregame Tailgate, Saturday February 18 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Valley View Casino Center. A limited number of complimentary tickets will be available to watch the Gulls take on the Tucson Roadrunners at 7:00 p.m.