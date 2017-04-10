Sabres coach Bylsma expects he’ll return for 3rd season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Dan Bylsma says he’s ”going forward” under the expectation he’ll be back as Buffalo Sabres coach for a third season based on recent conversations he’s had with general manager Tim Murray.

Bylsma shared his stance Monday when asked if he’s received any assurances he’ll be retained a day after the Sabres closed their sixth consecutive season without making the playoffs. The coach’s job security has been in question following a season in which Buffalo finished last in the Atlantic Division standings and 15th out of 16 teams in the Eastern Conference.

Murray wasn’t available for comment and is scheduled to address the media on Wednesday.

With a 33-37-12 record, the Sabres also finished with two fewer wins and three fewer points than last year despite make several roster improvements last season.

—

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey