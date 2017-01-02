Roberto Luongo is still salty about not getting to play in an outdoor game

It seems like the number of NHL outdoor games increases every year, but some guys in the league still haven’t been lucky enough to play in one. One of those guys happens to be Roberto Luongo.

Luongo was a member of the 2014 Canucks team that played the Senators in the 2014 Heritage Classic in Vancouver, but Luongo didn’t actually play in the game. The veteran netminder was splitting goalie duties with Eddie Lack at the time, and Canucks coach John Tortorella decided to go with the younger Lack in net for the game.

It appears that Luongo is still quite upset about that, as evidenced by this tweet he sent prior to Monday’s Winter Classic between the Blues and Blackhawks.

Man it would suck if these guys waited their whole lives to play in an outdoor game and then couldn't to due to unforeseen circumstances 👀 — Strombone (@strombone1) January 2, 2017

That clever little jab obviously pokes fun at Luongo’s own benching, but also is in reference to the fact that there was significant concern that inclement weather would affect this year’s Winter Classic.

After the tweet was sent, Lack saw it and responded in appropriate fashion.

Luongo, 37, plays for the Florida Panthers now, so the chances he’ll get another shot an outdoor game seem pretty slim. Unless, of course, he joins the Blackhawks, in which case he’ll get to play in one every year.