Return From All-Star Break Brings Season’s Most Exciting Games

The All-Star Game is Gone and the NHL Schedule is Resuming Business as Usual. The Return From the All-Star Break Brought Some of the Season’s Most Exciting Matchups. Maybe a Few Days Break Isn’t Such a Bad Thing After All.

The NHL schedule returns from the All-Star break with a bang, actually, several bangs. Last night, there were 14 NHL games, all of which averaged 7 goals per game. That’s 28 teams all playing right out of the All-Star break. The seven goals are also two higher than the rest of the year.

Maybe giving these guys a few more days off once in a while isn’t such a bad idea.

The teams that played last night included the Blue Jackets, Rangers, Predators, Penguins, Capitals, Islanders, Flyers, Hurricanes, Senators, Panthers, Sabres, Canadiens, Bruins, Lightning, Devils, Red Wings, Jets, Blues, Maple Leafs, Stars, Wild, Oilers, Kings, Coyotes, Ducks, Avalanche, Blackhawks and Sharks.

So every team but the Flames and Canucks.

Back With a Bang

Last night’s schedule made for many great games, including the Columbus Blue Jackets/New York Rangers matchup, which produced 10 goals. There was also 8 from the Winnipeg Jets/St. Louis Blues, 9 from the Dallas Stars/Toronto Maple Leafs, and 11 from the Florida Panthers/Ottawa Senators.

The thing is, these weren’t bad goalies playing last night. Henrik Lundqvist got the start for New York but was pulled after allowing three goals. Toronto pulled backup Curtis McElhinney after allowing 3 goals in the first, but starter Frederick Anderson also allowed three.

And in Florida, Roberto Luongo, who could be on the top 100 list (like these other debatable omissions), allowed five goals in a winning effort.

The best goaltender battle last night was All-Star goaltenders Corey Crawford and Martin Jones in San Jose, but even that game had 4 goals in a 3-1 win for the Sharks.

Goals On Goals

There were many goal scorers last night, including 2 from Patric Hornqvist (PIT), Kyle Palmieri (NJD), Ryan Dzingel (OTT), Michael Matheson (FLA), Tyler Graovac (MIN) and 3 from Sebastian Aho (CAR). But perhaps no one’s night was better than Max Pacioretty‘s:

This goal explosion was likely the result of the rest the vast majority of players had over the All-Star break. Even the worst GAA in the league this year, held by Colorado’s Semyon Varlamov (now hurt), is only 3.38, much lower than the 5s and 6s put up by teams last night.

Of the 28 teams that played, 21 put up 3 goals or more. Only three teams were held to one goal, and there were no shutouts. With the way the league has been heading, this level of goal scoring was unexpected, but it is certainly welcome.

