Red-hot Blue Jackets host Habs (Dec 23, 2016)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Not even the most seasoned hockey soothsayers could have envisioned that a regular-season, pre-Christmas game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Columbus Blue Jackets would bear any real significance in the NHL’s big picture.

To almost everyone’s surprise, the Canadiens (21-8-4) and Blue Jackets (22-5-4) will face off Friday night in Nationwide Arena in their final game before the holiday break as two of the best teams in the league.

The Canadiens sit atop the Atlantic Division with 46 points despite their 4-2 loss to the streaking Minnesota Wild on Thursday night in which Max Pacioretty scored his team-leading 14th goal of the season.

The Blue Jackets reside in first place in the Metropolitan Division after their franchise-record 11th consecutive victory on Thursday, a 7-1 shellacking of the Pittsburgh Penguins at home.

No team is hotter or more unlikely to be in this position than Columbus, a downtrodden franchise with only two playoff appearances in its 17-year existence.

The Jackets (22-5-4) not only lead the division, they have the best record in the Eastern Conference and they’re tied with Chicago for the most points in the league with 48 while playing four fewer games than the Blackhawks.

After an impressive performance against the Penguins, the Blue Jackets would like to keep the streak going into the holiday. They’re excited to be in first place but know another challenge awaits with the Canadiens coming to town.

“At the end of the day, tomorrow is another tough test for us,” Blue Jackets forward Brandon Saad said. “We played a good team regardless of the score (Thursday night) and we’ve got another tough one tomorrow night in our building. So we’ve got to finish off good going into the break.”

Scott Hartnell scored three goals against the Penguins, including two in the third period when a four-goal barrage turned the game into a rout. Cam Atkinson contributed his team-high 15th goal of the season and Saad, William Karlsson and Boone Jenner also had goals.

“We beat the Pens tonight,” Hartnell said. “Enjoy it right now, but we’ve got another big game tomorrow.”

The Canadiens most certainly will be motivated by their embarrassing 10-0 loss to the Blue Jackets the last time they visited Columbus on Nov. 3. Montreal was rolling at that point and possibly taking that game for granted, starting Al Montoya in goal rather than regular keeper Carey Price and leaving him in for all 10 goals.

The Blue Jackets came into the first meeting with a 5-3-1 record and so it’s understandable the Canadiens didn’t expect to lose, much less endure a humiliating beatdown. Four Jackets players scored two goals each and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky posted the shutout.

“It was an aberration what happened,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said.

That was the Canadiens’ first regulation loss of the season after a 9-0-1 start.

“I don’t want to call it a redemption game,” Canadiens defenseman Nathan Beaulieu said. “But in the back of our minds, we know what happened. We’ve got to come out strong.

“It was an embarrassing performance by us and we can’t let that happen again. There’s not redemption written down, but it’s in the back of our minds.”

Montoya will start in goal, despite what happened to him in the first meeting, because Montreal coach Michel Therrien doesn’t want to start Price in back-to-back games. Montoya and his teammates will no doubt want to atone for his abysmal outing in their last trip to Columbus.

“There’s definitely no excuse for us not to be ready,” Canadiens right winger Brendan Gallagher said. “We all remember that feeling. It was embarrassing leaving the rink that day.

“Everybody wants to have a different feeling and the only way we’re going to do that is if we play a really good hockey game. It’s important to regroup now, prepare for that one tomorrow and try to find a way to win a game in a tough building.”

The Blue Jackets have come a long way since then — all the way to the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference.

“They’re a good team,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “They’re a straightforward team. They play hard. They finish checks. They block shots. They have a balanced attack. Their goalie is making big saves. So it’s a pretty good formula for wins.”