Ranger Brady Skjei is This Season’s Underrated Rookie – For Now

New York Ranger Rookie Brady Skjei Has Been Standout This Season. With the Abundance of Rookie Talent This Season, Skjei’s Impressive Play Has Often Gone Under the Radar.

Brady Skjei is the Rangers’ rookie d-man on board this season and has been putting forward incredible play. Currently, the rookie is posting five goals and 34 assists in 78 games. He also carries 139 hits and 66 blocks this season on the defensive end.

Skjei is on his way to greatness and will, one day, be one of the top d-men the NHL has to offer. Sure, right now he’s being overlooked by the rookie offensive genius that Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine have to offer, but it won’t always be that way.

A Closer Look at Skjei’s Rookie Season

Similarities Close to Home in the Captain

The first person anyone would compare Skjei to is an NHL All-Star close to home who has, time and time again, led his team to success. Skjei is most often compared to Rangers’ team captain Ryan McDonagh.

The comparison stems from this: Skjei has strong defensive play with a gift for offensive abilities when he has the opportunity to bring them out, similar to a young McDonagh. McDonagh has always been a reliable defenseman for the Rangers and has been endlessly gifted.

This season, Skjei sits behind McDonagh by just one point. While the two d-men are tied in goals, McDonagh has just one more assist than Skjei does. The two have played together as a pair often this season and have had success as a defensive pair.

New York’s defense often sits on McDonagh’s back, therefore comparing the rookie’s skills to that of the captain is a big compliment.

Skjei’s similarities to McDonagh are a small-scale comparison, though even impressive to begin with. When you compare Skjei’s rookie season to those of NHL stardom, you’ll see that Skjei is destined for even more. Which is a lot to order.

Big Picture Similarities

Based on Norris Trophy recipients and views on the NHL’s best defensemen, Drew Doughty, Erik Karlsson, Duncan Keith and Brent Burns stand out like sore thumbs. These d-men have been the best defenseman to enter the NHL and three of them have trophies to show for it.

Now, Skjei’s rookie season stands in the same place compared to all four of these NHL defensive stars, on top.

Doughty’s rookie season was in the 2008-09 season where he recorded a total of six goals and 21 assists. Karlsson, a two-time Norris Trophy winner, recorded five goals and 21 assists in his rookie season in 2009-10. Keith, another two-time Norris Trophy holder, notched nine goals and 12 assists in his rookie season back in 2005-06.

Despite Burns being without a Norris Trophy, he is regarded as one of the NHL’s best defensemen and currently leads NHL defensemen in goals and points (28 G, 73 P). Burns, in his rookie season in 2003-04, notched only one goal and five assists. In fact, Burns didn’t notch at least five goals until his third NHL season and didn’t reach at least 34 assists until 2014-15, compared to Skjei’s initial beginning.

Looking at these big-name comparisons puts Skjei’s success so far this season into perspective. Skjei has a lot of skill that will make him a big-time d-man some day.

Looking Ahead

Sure, you could compare Skjei’s season to Blue Jackets rookie Zach Werenski and his 11 goals and 34 assists, but it wouldn’t line up. The two rookie d-men are both headed to NHL greatness but offer different styles of play.

Skjei’s first season has been a hit so far and, with a few games left, it isn’t over yet. Even once the regular season ends, Skjei will be able to bring his talents to the playoff stage as he did last season for a few appearances.

Skjei has come a long way through his hockey career and he isn’t finished improving yet. One day, Skjei will be a Norris trophy recipient himself, but until then we can enjoy the solid defensive play that the rookie brings to New York.

Destined to follow in captain McDonagh’s footsteps, Skjei is at just the beginning of a solid career.

