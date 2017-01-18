Rakell’s rocket in OT puts surging Ducks past Lightning, 2-1 (Jan 17, 2017)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Rickard Rakell scored a power-play goal off a faceoff 54 seconds into overtime, and the surging Anaheim Ducks beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Tuesday night for their seventh win in nine games.

Rakell ripped a vicious shot past Ben Bishop for the 19th goal of his standout season for the first-place Ducks, who earned a point for the 12th time in 13 games.

Captain Ryan Getzlaf also scored his first goal at Honda Center this season, and John Gibson made 27 saves.

Valtteri Filppula scored and Bishop made 19 saves for the Lightning, who followed up a 2-1 win at Los Angeles on Monday with another strong defensive game.

But Tampa Bay’s Tyler Johnson took a hooking penalty in the opening minute of overtime to prevent a breakaway. Rakell collected the puck after Ryan Kesler won the faceoff, and he looked off Bishop before scoring his third goal in four games.

The Ducks have stayed on top of the Pacific Division despite a major slump for their once-excellent power play. Anaheim was in a 1-for-25 slump coming in, and Rakell’s goal was just its second on the power play since Dec. 29.

Tampa Bay’s four-game winning streak against Anaheim ended, but the Lightning have taken a point in 12 straight games against the Ducks.

The Lightning played their second straight game without All-Star defenseman Victor Hedman, who fell ill before Tampa Bay’s game at Staples Center. Hedman had played in each of the Lightning’s first 44 games, leading the club in assists, ice time and blocked shots. He is the NHL leader in assists among defenseman with 31.

Tampa Bay still put together comprehensive defensive efforts on both ends of the back-to-back set in Southern California, slowing down the high-powered Ducks with solid possession hockey in front of Bishop, who played both games. The big goalie only returned last week from a three-week absence with a lower-body injury.

After a scoreless first period, the teams traded goals 21 seconds apart. Filppula banged in his seventh goal of the season on a puck that ricocheted off the skate of All-Star Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler.

Getzlaf then pounced on a turnover by Cedric Paquette and fired a long, low shot in off the post to surprise Bishop, who appeared to take his eyes off the play when Paquette skated away with the puck. Getzlaf improbably hadn’t scored a goal in the Ducks’ first 22 games at Honda Center this season, although he missed seven of them due to injury.

NOTES: The Lightning fell to 1-4-4 in the second game of back-to-backs. … Tampa Bay D Luke Witkowski appeared in his second straight game in Hedman’s place. … The Ducks recalled D Shea Theodore and F Stefan Noesen from their AHL affiliate in San Diego, but neither played. … Anaheim visits Amalie Arena on Feb. 4.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At Sharks on Thursday.

Ducks: Host Avalanche on Thursday.