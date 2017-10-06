Prudential Center set to unveil massive high def scoreboard

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) The home of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils is set to unveil the largest center-hung high definition scoreboard in the world in time for Saturday’s preseason game.

The Prudential Center, along with LED solutions company Trans-Lux, unveiled a 9,584.9 square foot scoreboard that weighs 88,401 pounds and stands almost four stories tall. The scoreboard contains 29,610,024 SMD pixels and is the NHL’s first 4K digital display scoreboard.

The scoreboard contains 20 individual displays, including four HD televisions in the underbelly. Just one of the four main screens on the new Trans-Lux scoreboard is equivalent to nine main screens in their previous scoreboard. players featured on the center-hung scoreboard will appear four times larger than they actually are and is large enough to fit inside two of Madison Square Garden’s scoreboards.

Little Caesars Arena, the home of the Detroit Red Wings, had boasted the largest center-hung scoreboard in the league since it opened in September. The Red Wings have yet to play a regular-season game there.

”From a production and viewing standpoint, this technology is changing the way games are watched. Videos are clearer, the colors are deeper and the video is four times more engaging,” said Trans-Lux President and CEO J.M. Allain.

The Devils host Colorado on Saturday.

