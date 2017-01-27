Prospect Profile: Thomas Chabot

The Senators best defensive prospect, Thomas Chabot took the hockey world by storm at the 2017 World Juniors.

Thomas Chabot Defenseman, Saint John Sea Dogs D 18GP 5G 18A 23PTS 24 PIM

The Ottawa Senators selected Thomas Chabot with18th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

The smooth-skating minute muncher was rated the 54th best prospect in the Hockey Newsop 100 prospects under 21 issue.

A quick-thinking two-way defenseman that is able to make fast decisions and help his team whenever he is on the ice. Possesses excellent mobility and has good individual puck skills; can catch the opposition off guard with his speed. All-in-all, a player who strives to be better with every shift, staying a student of the game. Has the potential to flourish into a very reliable all-around defenseman that can eat up minutes. (Curtis Joe, EP 2014)

Chabot is a blue chip prospect; the Hockey News projected Chabot to make the NHL in 2018-19. Chabot’s play at the 2017 World Juniors turned some heads and has many thinking the Ste-Marie, QC. native will make the 2017-18 Ottawa Senators.

If General Manger Pierre Dorion feels the young defenseman needs some more time developing, Chabot most definitely will be re-assigned to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League next season.

Thomas Chabot was named MVP of the World Juniors, the first defenseman to do so since the IIHF started awarding a tournament MVP in 2002. Chabot would play 53:15 minutes more than another Canadian player in the tournament. Chabot was the driving force for the Canadians’ adding leadership and scoring 10 points in 7 games en-route to a silver medal, playing 43:53 in the gold medal game.

