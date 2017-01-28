Prospect Profile: Logan Brown

The Ottawa Senators selected Logan Brown as the11th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Logan Brown Center, Windsor Spitfires C 25GP 12G 21A 33PTS 25PIM

The Ottawa Senators moved up one spot in the 2016 Entry draft trading a 2016 3rd rounder to the New Jersey Devil in-order to move from 12th to 11th to select Logan Brown.

The big Play-making center was rated the 52nd best prospect in the Hockey News top 100 prospects under 21 issue.

Brown is a huge center who excels at both ends of the ice. He can be dominant in the offensive zone but takes care of his own end as well. His large frame is key to his success as he uses his body to shield his puck and his reach to keep it off other players sticks. He is not overly physical for a player his size, but will finish every check and battle down low very effectively. He has a good shot with a pro like release as well as good creativity and maturity when passing the puck. (Tyler Parchem, EP 2016)

The St.Louis native has struggled with a wrist injury all season. Playing in just 25 games so far this season for the Master Card Memorial Cup host Windsor Spitfires.

When healthy this season Brown has been able to put up points at a rate of 1.3 points per game. Logan comes from a family with great hockey bloodlines being the son of former NHL defenseman Jeff Brown. Jeff played in 747 career NHL games collecting 585 career points on the back-end.

