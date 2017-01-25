Prospect Profile: Jonathan Dahlen

Jonathan Dahlen is quietly developing in Sweden’s Allsvenskan (Swedish Second Division) playing 33 games scoring 17goals, 10 assists for 27 points for Timrå IK. Dahlen posted 5 goals and 6 points in the 2017 World Juniors Championships. Team Sweden fell short of winning a medal coming in fourth place.

Jonathan DAHLÉN Forward, Timrå IK LW 33GP 17G 10A 27PTS 8PIM

Dahlen can be easily forgotten behind the likes of Boston College Star Colin White, emerging blue liner Thomas Chabot and big play-making center Logan Brown.

Jonathan Dahlen was selected in the second round last summer 42nd overall. Jonathan’s father Ulf Dahlen spent 17 seasons in the NHL playing in 966 games scoring 655 career points.

An offensively very skilled player. Dahlén is a good scorer and playmaker and quite shifty with fine technical skills and overall offensive awareness. Furthermore, an agile and creative player with great character. Skating might look suspicious at times, in some ways quite comparable to father Ulf’s, but he reaches good speed and has impressive edge work. Good work ethic and a capable two-way player. (Elite Prospect.com)

Dahlen is rated a B level Prospect, projected to be a scoring winger arriving in the NHL by 2019-20 (Hockey News).

