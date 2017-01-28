Prospect Profile: Colin White

The Senators best forward prospect, Colin White took home Gold at the 2017 World Juniors.

Colin White Centre, Boston College C 22GP 11G 8A 19PTS 30PIM

The Ottawa Senators selected Colin White as the 21st overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft the fourth in selections after Thomas Chabot.

The Patrice Bergeron comparable was rated the 39th best prospect in the Hockey News top 100 prospects under 21 issue.

A prolific scoring threat, White is a strong 3-zone player with an eye for scoring chances. Thinks the game at a high level and always seeks to make an impact on the ice, with or without the puck. Never seems to be out bodied and is an exceptional skater. Puck-possession is definitely a strength. All-in-all, a skilled, 200-foot player who does all of the little things right and is able to make a large impact on the game and its outcome. (Curtis Joe, EP 2015)

The blue chip prospect has add World Junior Gold to his impressive resume. The Hanover, MA native has won a World Junior Gold, World Junior Bronze and a Under18 Gold medal.

White added 7 goals and an 1 assist in 7 games en-route to the gold medal.

Colin White is expected to sign with the Ottawa Senators following his collegiate season. Helping the Senators on their playoff push and hopefully into the playoffs.

The Senators and White had contract talks at Development Camp but it was decided he would to return to Boston College for one more season.

