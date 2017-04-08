Pressure on Maple Leafs in final weekend of NHL season

The NHL playoff picture with the regular season ending on Sunday:

WHO’S IN

EAST: The Atlantic Division-champion Montreal Canadiens have home-ice advantage against the New York Rangers. The Pittsburgh Penguins have home ice against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Washington Capitals, Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins have clinched spots and await matchups. The Senators beat the Rangers on Saturday to lock up second in the Atlantic and home-ice advantage in the first round.

WEST: The Edmonton Oilers will almost certainly face the San Jose Sharks and with home-ice advantage. None of the other matchups are set but the Central Division champion Chicago Blackhawks, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues, Calgary Flames and Nashville Predators are also in.

WHAT TO WATCH

– The entire playoff field is set except for the final spot in the Eastern Conference, with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the driver’s seat. They need two points out of two games against Pittsburgh (Saturday) and Columbus (Sunday) to clinch just their second playoff appearance in 12 years.

– The Tampa Bay Lightning, who beat Montreal on Friday night, and the New York Islanders remain alive. The Lightning host Buffalo (Sunday), and the Islanders visit New Jersey (Saturday) and host Ottawa (Sunday) but need the Leafs to stumble.

– The Flames can ensure they don’t face the Blackhawks in the first round by beating the Sharks in regulation or overtime Saturday.

WAITING GAME

After wrapping up their second consecutive Presidents’ Trophy, the Capitals could still face the Maple Leafs, Bruins, Lightning or Islanders in the first round. Locked into the top spot in the West, the Blackhawks will open the playoffs against the Predators, Flames or Blues.

LOOSE PUCKS

The Anaheim Ducks are 10-0-3 in their past 13. … D John Carlson missed the Capitals’ game at Boston on Saturday with a lower-body injury. The game has seeding value to the Bruins, though Washington could make it more likely a playoff preview by winning and has won eight in a row against Boston. … Sidney Crosby is set to be in the lineup for the Penguins on Saturday night at Toronto. … Edmonton’s Connor McDavid needs three points for 100 on the season with two games remaining.

