Postponed Red Wings-Hurricanes game rescheduled for March 27

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) The NHL says the Detroit-Carolina game that was postponed earlier this week has been rescheduled for March 27.

The league made the announcement Friday.

The rescheduled game means the teams will play on consecutive nights in Raleigh. They were already scheduled to play each other the following night.

The game Monday night was postponed because the ice at PNC Arena was unplayable due to a Freon leak in the cooling system that was discovered earlier in the day and was repaired, but not in time to start the game.

The normal ice temperature at the start of a game is 18 degrees but the temperature when the game was postponed was 24.