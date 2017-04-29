Playoff Roundup: Talbot, Oilers slip past Ducks to take 2-0 series lead

After the Edmonton Oilers dismissed the San Jose Sharks from the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, goalie Cam Talbot and his Edmonton teammates are now two games away from doing the same to the Anaheim Ducks. Talbot made 39 saves Friday night in a 2-1 Oilers win over the Ducks to give Edmonton a 2-0 second-round lead.

Andrej Sekera struck first for the Oilers. Just 65 seconds into the game, Sekera rifled a slap shot from the point past Anaheim goalie John Gibson. Former Duck Patrick Maroon gave Edmonton a 2-0 advantage on the night with a second-period marker at 6:41.

Jakob Silfverberg cut Anaheim's deficit in half less than 10 minutes later. However, his power play goal was all the Ducks could muster offensively Friday despite firing 40 shots Talbot's way.

Edmonton will look to extend its series lead to 3-0 on Sunday at home.

Full recap | Box score | Highlights

Here's a look at the other half of Friday night's Stanley Cup Playoffs action.

Blues 3, Predators 2 | Series tied 1-1

Vladimir Tarasenko's second goal proved to be the difference-maker in the St. Louis Blues' 3-2 win Friday night against the visiting Nashville Predators. The win evens the teams' second-round series at 1-1.

Tarasenko's first goal came on the power play with just 20 seconds remaining in the first period. The St. Louis forward took a cross-ice pass from Alex Pietrangelo and fired a blast from the left face-off circle past Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne to tie the game at 1-1.

Ryan Ellis and Jori Lehtera were the next to score—both tallies coming in the third period—to make it 2-2. Then came Tarasenko's goal with a little under four minutes to play in regulation. Tarasenko collected a loose puck that deflected off a teammate's skate and then buried his shot from slot at 16:09.

The loss is the Preds' first of the 2017 playoffs. Game 3 is slated for Sunday in Nashville.

Full recap | Box score | Highlights

What do you do when you see Connor McDavid coming at you full speed and looking to shoot? We have no idea, but John Gibson did.

3. Ryan Ellis (NSH) Ellis recorded a goal and an assist Friday night; however the Nashville defenseman's efforts weren't enough in the Predators' 3-2 loss against the St. Louis Blues.

2. Vladimir Tarasenko (STL) Tarasenko notched two goals Friday night, the latter proving to be the game-winner for St. Louis.

1. Cam Talbot (EDM) Talbot was kept busy Friday night, but the Edmonton goalie was up to the challenge. His 39 saves were key in the Oilers' 2-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks.

This article originally appeared on