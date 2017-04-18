Playoff Roundup: Blue Jackets live to see another day after surviving Penguins’ rally

The Columbus Blue Jackets live to play another night. After jumping out to an early 3–0 lead on Tuesday, Columbus withstood a fierce rally and held on to force a Game 5, beating the Penguins 5–4 at home.

Five different skaters scored goals for Columbus. Boone Jenner's tap-in tally 5:37 into the third period proved to be the game-winner. Jenner also picked up an assist on an earlier goal in the game to give him two points on the night

It was the second game in a row that Columbus led 3–1. Sunday, though, Pittsburgh battled back to beat the Blue Jackets in overtime. This time, the Penguins fell just short of another comeback.

Pittsburgh leads the series 3–1, and will host Columbus Thursday.

Full recap | Box score | Highlights

Here’s a look at the rest of Tuesday's playoff action.

Rangers 2, Canadiens 1 | Series tied 2-2

Henrik Lundqvist and the New York Rangers survived a last-ditch flurry of scoring chances from the Montreal Canadiens to win 2–1 Tuesday night.

Jesper Fast got the Rangers on the board first at 11:39 in the game's opening period. Fast collected a loose puck after it caromed off the boards deep in the Canadiens' zone, drove to the net and buried a back-handed shot. Torrey Mitchell evened the score at 1–1 for the visitors from Montreal less than seven minutes later. Rick Nash scored the game-winning goal less than five minutes into the second period.

The series is tied 2–2. Game 5 in Montreal is Thursday.

Full recap | Box score | Highlights

Sharks 7, Oilers 0 | Series tied 2-2

Don't look now, but here come the San Jose Sharks. After scoring three goals in their first three games combined against the Edmonton Oilers this series, the Sharks' offense erupted at home Tuesday night in a 7–0 win.

Logan Couture scored his first two goals of the postseason Tuesday, his second chasing Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot from the game at 12:52 in the second period. Couture's first goal was one of four power play goals San Jose scored on the night. In their first three games put together, the Sharks had just one power play goal.

Joe Pavelski finished the night with two goals and an assist for San Jose. Sharks goalie Martin Jones made 23 saves to earn his first shutout of the postseason.

The series is tied 2-2, and returns to Edmonton Thursday for Game 5.

Full recap | Box score | Highlights

3. Boone Jenner (CBJ) Jenner scored the game-winner Tuesday night for Columbus in addition to notching an assist.

2. Logan Couture (SJ) With two goals Tuesday night, Couture looked like his regular old self despite still dealing with the major mouth injury he suffered just prior to the end of the regular season.

1. Joe Pavelski (SJ) Two goals—Pavelski's first of the postseason—and an assist. Not a bad night for San Jose's captain.

This article originally appeared on