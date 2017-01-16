Pittsburgh Penguins: Kris Letang on Injured Reserve
The Pittsburgh Penguins are going to have to survive yet another injury to their blueline.
Pittsburgh placed top-pairing defenseman Kris Letang on the injured reserve Monday. He is listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury he suffered Saturday against Detroit. Not only do the Penguins lose one of their best blueliners, but one of their best puck movers and special teams quarterbacks.
Sabre Noise 2d
The Rochester Americans Report: WBS @ ROC postgame
More headlines around FanSided:
3d – Senators Slow Down Crosby, Win 4-14d – Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators Game Preview1 w – NHL Player Rankings: Week 14 Risers/Fallers1 w – Columbus Blue Jackets Chase NHL’s All-Time Winning Streak2w – Pittsburgh Penguins G Matt Murray Week-to-Week with LBI
Letang is arguably one of the top defensemen in the league and serves as a right-handed shot who can score and bring insurance on the backend. He has great on-ice awareness and vision and is able to keep his team in games, winning tight battles and starting the rush from the blue line.
In 30 games this season, the 29-year-old defenseman has four goals and 23 points. He has continually struggled with injury, but has been an asset in games he has played in. Letang put up four points in his last five outings.
With Letang out, the Penguins recalled Chad Ruhwedel to help fill his void. Pittsburgh will likely rely on defenders like Justin Schultz to fill his void on the top pairing. The former Oilers defenseman has completely reinvented himself this season, proving his puck-moving ability and defensive potential. He has seven goals and 26 points, and is a minus-20 so far this year.
Pittsburgh also has guys like Olli Maatta and Steven Oleksy to count on if necessary. Oleksy can bring physicality and toughnss, while Maatta brings a certain edge and on-ice awareness to his game. These players will be assets for Pittsburgh as they move forward.
More from FanSided
- John Wall is pure magic on this dime to Marcin Gortat (Video)15m ago
- Cavaliers at Warriors live stream: How to watch online55m ago
- USC CB Adoree’ Jackson entering 2017 NFL Draft57m ago
- Creighton’s Mo Watson leaves game with apparent knee injury1 h ago
- Royals sign Danny Duffy to five-year extension1 h ago