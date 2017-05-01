Pittsburgh Penguins: Jake Guentzel Having Record Breaking Playoffs

Jake Guentzel has broken the Pittsburgh Penguins’ record for most goals by a rookie in the playoffs with seven and he only looks to that number as the Penguins take a 2-0 series lead into Pittsburgh in their second round 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs series.

On June 27, 2011, the Philadelphia Flyers sent Darroll Powe to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for their second round draft pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. The Philadelphia Flyers then used this pick and another second round draft pick in 2012 acquired from the Los Angeles Kings for Nicklas Grossmann of the Dallas Stars on February 16th, 2012. Minnesota Wild’s second-round draft pick was traded once again, this time to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Joe Morrow and a fifth-round draft pick in 2013 on April 21, 2013. The Penguins would go on to use the Wild’s third round pick to draft Jake Guentzel 77th over in New Jersey.

Guentzel would go on to play with the University of Nebraska before be called up to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the end the 2015/16 season following the end of his junior season. Guentzel had two goals and fours assists for six points in 11 AHL regular season games, before collecting five goals and nine assists for 14 games in 10 AHL playoff games. Guentzel would follow that up with seven goals and ten assists for 17 points in 16 games, ranking him third overall at the time, with his +14 rating ranking first overall at the time. Following a strong start to his first AHL season, Guentzel was called up to the NHL after an injury to Chris Kunitz.

After being called up, Guentzel had a great rookie season with the Penguins scoring 17 goals and collecting 16 assists for 33 points in 40 games, playing alongside players like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. After only playing half a season in his first NHL season, Guentzel looked to impress entering into the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs but didn’t record a point, while recording two shots on goal in 17:02 on ice time in game one of the Penguins series against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Guentzel had a bounce back performance in game two, scoring the game-winning goal while collecting an assist.

Hat Trick In Game Three

Guentzel would save his best performance so far in the playoffs for game three, scoring a hat trick, with the third game coming in overtime to give the Penguins a 3-0 lead in the series, become the first rookie in NHL history to accomplish this. In game four, Guentzel would continue his point goal and point streak, with a short-handed goal with 28 seconds left in the game to put the Penguins within one goal of the Blue Jackets but it was too late, with the Blue Jackets winning 5-4 and forcing a game five. The Penguins would go on to win game five 5-2 and move onto the second round but Guentzel would only get one shot on goal and end his three-game playoff game point streak with five goals and one assist.

The Penguins would be matched up against the Washington Capitals in the second round for the second year in a row, with Guentzel collecting an assist on Sidney Crosby’s goal 12 seconds into the second period to put the Penguins up 1-0. The goal would spark offense for Penguins with Crosby scoring again 52 seconds later. The Penguins would go on to win 3-2 and earn an important 1-0 series lead in Washington. In game two, Guentzel would once again have a great performance, scoring two goals and adding an assist. Guentzel’s second goal of the game, an empty-net goal at 19:17 of the third, sealed the victory for the Penguins and gave his the Penguins’ rookie record for most goals in the playoffs.

Now heading into game three in Pittsburgh with a 2-0 series lead, Guentzel has seven goals and three assists for 10 points in seven playoff games, with three of his goals being the game winner. The Penguins can thank the Minnesota Wild, Philadelphia Flyers and Dallas Stars for their playoff hero so far through the playoffs.

