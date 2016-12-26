Pittsburgh Penguins Extend Coach Mike Sullivan’s Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins Have Extended Head Coach Mike Sullivan’s Contract By Three Years. This Extension Will Keep Sullivan Around Through the 2019-20 Season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have extended head coach Mike Sullivan through the 2019-20 season. After Sullivan’s incredible Stanley Cup-winning performance as a coach last season, the Penguins knew that keeping the coach around was the right decision.

Mike Sullivan’s Incredible Feat

The Penguins hired Sullivan midseason last season when they were in need of a coaching change. From the moment Sullivan got behind the bench he began leading the Penguins to wins.

Sullivan went on to lead the Penguins to the Stanley Cup. Now, Sullivan’s team ranks in second in the Metropolitan Division with 49 points. Therefore, the coach will look to get the team just as close to the Stanley Cup again this season.

Sullivan is the sixth head coach in NHL history to lead a team to the Stanley Cup after being hired midseason.

A Home in Pittsburgh

Sullivan has previously held coaching positions with the Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks and most recently, Pittsburgh’s AHL affiliate the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Sullivan was also an assistant coach for the USA Olympic hockey team during the 2006 Winter Olympics.

Now, Sullivan has found a long-term home in Pittsburgh. The Penguins are glad to have Sullivan behind the bench for another three years.

Pittsburgh will be looking for the Stanley cup again this season and, therefore, have the right guy behind the bench to get it done.

