Philadelphia Flyers’ Three-Game Winning Streak Snapped by ‘Canes

The Philadelphia Flyers were hoping to build off their three game winning-streak that was started just before the N.H.L. All Star break.

Dave Hakstol‘s Philadelphia Flyers team put together a small winning streak in a five-day span last week, which looked to have turned the tide after s horrid start to 2017.

A 3-2 overtime win at the New York Islanders last Sunday started the streak, while a 2-0 win over the New York Rangers and a 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs continued the Flyers nice run.

Their opponent Tuesday was the Carolina Hurricanes, who came into the game sitting seven points behind their visitors.

The opening period was not a strong start for Philly, after going down 2-0. Sebastian Aho‘s 13th goal of the season made it 1-0 a little over seven minutes in. Veteran centerman Jordan Staal was credited with assist. Aho doubled his tally and his team’s lead with 3:23 remaining as he slammed home Elias Lindholm‘s helper.

After holding Carolina steady midway through the second stanza, things got even uglier for the Flyers as the period came to a close. Winger Jeff Skinner netted his 18th of the season to make it 3-0, before Aho capped off his first career hat-trick with under two minutes remaining.

The 19-year-old rookie’s goal came on the power-play after a needless roughing penalty was called on Flyers captain Claude Giroux.

Aho then assisted on his team’s fifth goal of the night, as defenseman Justin Faulk netted on the power-play five minutes into the final period. A 5-on-3 advantage was successful for Carolina, after both Matt Read and Nick Cousins were whistled for minors.

Brayden Schenn tallied his 16th goal of the campaign on the power-play, which was the only bright spot in the eventual 5-1 defeat. Shayne Gostisbehere and Jakub Voracek were credited with assists.

Goaltender Steve Mason looked poor, allowing five goals on 28 shots. The offense for Philadelphia didn’t do much better, only creating 16 shots-on-goal. Hurricanes goaltender Cam Ward made 15 saves. The second period broke the game open for Carolina, out-shooting the Flyers 12-2. In his post-match interview for CSN Philly, Flyers defenseman Mark Streit was lost for words. “If you have six shots on net after two periods, that’s just a devastating performance, it’s tough for me to explain it.”

Seven penalties by the Flyers also didn’t help the cause, with Carolina scoring on two of the seven. However, the main thing for the Flyers is to forget and move on.

As they try to make a late playoff push, the Flyers cannot get hung up on one defeat. They need to evaluate and move on to the next game. They welcome Montreal to the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, which starts the beginning of a five-game homestand.

“It’s one game, that’s the thing that’s got to be kept in perspective,” Hakstol said. “We’ll answer the bell and go back to work tomorrow.”

