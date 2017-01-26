Philadelphia Flyers: A Tough Road to the Playoffs

Playoffs? Playoffs! We’re talking bout Playoffs!? As the Philadelphia Flyers try to make it two years in a row regarding playoff births, we look to the road ahead. It is a tough one.

The Philadelphia Flyers currently sit fifth in the Eastern Conference with a slim hold on the second wild-card spot ahead of the Islanders.

After an overtime win over the New York Islanders, the Philadelphia Flyers got a shutout win against the New York Rangers last night. The Rangers sit fourth in the Eastern Conference, just ahead of the Flyers. The rest of the Flyers schedule is filled with important games against Eastern Conference opponents.

Out of their 33 games left in the season, the Philadelphia Flyers play 10 games against Western Conference teams and the rest are against the Eastern Conference. Along with the improved play of the Metropolitan Division, the Philadelphia Flyers have little chances for failure.

This team has always been a bubble team, but during their 10 game win streak, the Philadelphia Flyers have shown that they can play with anyone. The Philadelphia Flyers’ problem for the past couple of years has been 5v5 scoring and this team heavily relies on the production of their powerplay which hasn’t been very good.

Scoring Woes

Travis Konecny is the Philadelphia Flyers leading point producer for 5v5 play. Claude Giroux, Jake Voracek, and Wayne Simmonds should be your best 5v5 and powerplay players. Guys like Giroux, Voracek, and Simmonds aren’t playing bad they just aren’t scoring 5 on 5.

Philadelphia is 28th in the league in 5v5 scoring. They have scored only 77 even-strength goals. This issue may garner some changes from General Manager Ron Hextall. The Philadelphia Flyers have one of the best minor league teams in the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Youngsters like Jordan Weal, Taylor Leier, Greg Carey, and T.J Brennan are scoring regularly in the AHL.

While Leier and Weal haven’t put up numbers with their stints with the Philadelphia Flyers, both have yet to play substantial minutes for the club. Giving some shots to deserving young players is something the Flyers should try to do.

It is highly unlikely that GM Ron Hextall will put together a trade this year and the Flyers are simply not a team that should be shopping this year. If anything they should be trying to get rid of some cap space.

If the Philadelphia Flyers want to make the playoffs two years in a row, they need to improve their 5v5 scoring.

This article originally appeared on